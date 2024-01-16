Winter promises testing conditions for motorists from icy roads to reduced visibility.

With snow and blustering wind, even small journeys will fill many drivers with dread.

To help drivers be as prepared as possible, the motoring experts at Moneybarn have put together a guide on the six warning lights you should never ignore in icy weather.

Car dashboard warnings explained

1. ABS/ brake fluid warnings

ABS light showing up means there’s a fault with your brake pads or sensors, which could cause your vehicle’s brakes to fail. ( Moneybarn) (Image: Moneybarn)

If either your anti-lock brake system (ABS) or brake fluid warning lights appear, it means there’s a fault with your brake pads or sensors, which could cause your vehicle’s brakes to fail. Fully working brakes are crucial for vehicle safety, so don’t mess around when it comes to a potential fault.

Top tip: Keep your tyres inflated properly to help with braking which is a key component of staying safe whilst driving. Stop your vehicle safely as soon as the light appears and call a mechanic straight away.

2. ECU / Engine warning light

If the light’s amber, it usually means a fault with the exhaust emissions. ( Moneybarn) (Image: Moneybarn)

Most ECU light systems use amber and red coding to signify the degree of the fault. A red light is alerting you to a serious fault, so stop the vehicle and call a breakdown service immediately.

Top tip: If the light’s amber, it usually means a fault with the exhaust emissions and you should be able to drive safely, but make sure to book in with a mechanic once you arrive at your destination.

3. Airbag warning light

As soon as you see the light turn on, either pull over safely or drive cautiously to a garage if there’s one nearby. ( Moneybarn) (Image: Moneybarn)

Your airbag warning light will come on if there’s a problem with your airbag system or your seatbelt mechanism. This will usually mean your airbag needs resetting or that there’s a problem with the battery or the wiring in the airbag system.

Top tip: As soon as you see the light turn on, either pull over safely or drive cautiously to a garage if there’s one nearby.

If you’re involved in a crash while the airbag warning light is on, your airbags won’t deploy for you or your passenger, which could prove fatal, so it’s not recommended you drive while it’s on.

4 . Diesel particulate filter warning light

Failure to remove the soot build-up in your exhaust will reduce airflow and start to impact your vehicle’s performance. ( Moneybarn) (Image: Moneybarn)

In diesel vehicles, soot can build up in the exhaust and cause a clog. Vehicles will have a built-in ‘regenerator’ which burns the soot and removes the build-up, but this only happens when driving at certain speeds.

Failure to remove the soot build-up in your exhaust will reduce airflow and start to impact your vehicle’s performance.

Top tip: In warmer weather conditions, you should continue driving safely to the nearest 40 mph+ limit and drive for around 10 minutes at the speed limit to trigger the regeneration system, however in the winter, this is not advisable at all and we highly recommend contacting a mechanic.

5. Battery warning light

If the battery warning light appears when you turn on your vehicle and stays on while the engine is running, it means there’s a problem with the charging system.

Book a visit to your mechanic or local battery specialist as soon as you can.. ( Moneybarn) (Image: Moneybarn)

This could be down to issues like a loose cable or cooler temperatures slowing the chemical process in a battery, compromising its ability to hold charge.

It could mean you eventually run out of power and come to a halt while driving.

Top tip: Book a visit to your mechanic or local battery specialist as soon as you can.

6. Oil pressure warning

If the light comes on while you’re driving, pull over, stop the vehicle as soon as possible and call a mechanic or roadside assistance. ( Moneybarn) (Image: Moneybarn)

The oil pressure light coming on can mean anything, from being low on oil to there being a fault with the vehicle’s engine.

Driving with an oil fault can cause havoc with your vehicle’s engine and even damage the engine beyond repair.

Top tip: If the light comes on while you’re driving, pull over, stop the vehicle as soon as possible and call a mechanic or roadside assistance.