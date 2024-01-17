Grant Morgan, 23, from Ebbw Vale was arrested by the police after committing offences on Queensway in the Garnlydan area of the town.

The defendant pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine and a cannabis derivative in his blood.

He also admitted riding the bike without insurance, without a licence and without wearing protective headgear.

The offences occurred on June 19, 2023, prosecutor Rob Simkins told Newport Magistrates' Court.

Morgan was disqualified from driving for 29 months and is to be “deprived of the vehicle”.

The defendant, of Heathfield Close, Garnlydan was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.