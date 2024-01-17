AN OFF-ROAD biker has been banned after being caught riding under the influence of drugs.
Grant Morgan, 23, from Ebbw Vale was arrested by the police after committing offences on Queensway in the Garnlydan area of the town.
The defendant pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine and a cannabis derivative in his blood.
He also admitted riding the bike without insurance, without a licence and without wearing protective headgear.
The offences occurred on June 19, 2023, prosecutor Rob Simkins told Newport Magistrates' Court.
MORE NEWS: XL bully dog's horror attack on delivery driver has left him scarred for life
Morgan was disqualified from driving for 29 months and is to be “deprived of the vehicle”.
The defendant, of Heathfield Close, Garnlydan was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here