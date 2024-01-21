Christopher Byrne, who has lived in Magor for the last three years, says it has been an “absolute hell” to park and travel around the village as a disabled resident.

Mr Byrne, who has multiple sclerosis and uses a wheelchair to get around, believes the parking system in the village has resorted to a “free for all” that is never monitored.

Cars parked on the pavement and broken kerbs forces wheelchair users such as Mr Byrne to travel on the road (Image: Cllr Angela Sandles)This has resulted in people parking their cars on double yellow lines, bends and the pavement during the day, meaning that people in wheelchairs and mobility scooters are forced to go into the middle of the road if they want to get through.

He explained: “People don’t seem to take any notice of what the double yellow lines mean, or how parking on the pavement is blocking it for other users.

“The pavements here are designed to be wide enough for use by people like me with wheelchairs and parents with pushchairs, but that hasn’t taken into account the amount of people who disregard this and put their cars in the way, or those who ignore the new speed limit and go far too fast down these narrow roads.

“As a result, I’m really frightened when I have to go into the road – I’m always thinking what if a car hits me? Parked cars block the view of drivers coming the other way, so I’m always terrified that is a possibility.”

Cars parked on the pavement are unfortunately a norm for people in Magor (Image: Cllr Angela Sandles)Fear of being forced into the road isn’t the only problem Magor’s parking issues have thrown up for Mr Byrne.

He has also suffered from people without disabled blue badges parking in these bays in the few small car parks available in the village centre.

Mr Byrne uses a large vehicle with movable roof and a ramp that extends out the back and doors to enable his wheelchair to fit in. These extras mean he requires the space a disabled bay offers when exiting his car.

“People don’t take any notice of this, and it means I can’t park my car in a way that will allow me to get in and out safely,” he added. “We need some sort of authority here to control this parking, as it’s not fair on anyone, not just me.

“The lack of control has made parking in the village a complete nightmare.”

According to Mr Byrne, Monmouthshire County Council have been made aware of these issues for months but is yet to do anything about it.

And he isn't alone. Mum of two, Bethan Windass, who has lived in Magor all her life, has found walking in the village with her children to be far more difficult than expected.

Mum of two Bethan Windass says the parking is a nightmare when she tries to get past cars with her pushchair when doing the school run (Image: Bethan Windass)She said: "There have been multiple times where I myself have had to either track down or chase after people that have parked across a whole pavement to explain I can’t get past with my children without walking into a now very busy road through the square."

She added: "I feel very saddened at the area I once grew up in turn into one big car park which is making us consider moving somewhere else, I am full of worry and anxiety that something awful is going to happen everyday with the state of the village as it is."

Cars parked like this are causing havoc for people such as Bethan Windass when walking with their children and pushchairs (Image: Cllr Angela Sandles)

Cllr Angela Sandles visited Magor to see the situation for herself.

She said: "Drivers should be more aware of the negative impact that pavement parking and parking over dropped kerbs has on people with disabilities, including wheelchair users, mobility scooter users, people with sight-impairment and also parents with prams and buggies.

"Walking or wheeling into the middle of the road because people can’t get through can be dangerous as we all know."

A Monmouthshire County Council spokesperson said: "We have been made aware of issues with residents/visitors to Magor Square parking without due consideration for other highway users.

"Our Civil Enforcement Team regularly patrol Magor Square and the wider town and has issued advice and, where necessary, penalty charge notices to motorists contravening existing restrictions. Issues of unnecessary obstruction of the highway remain within the remit of Gwent Police.

"However, a multi-agency meeting involving Gwent Police and MCC Officers is due to take place shortly to discuss the ongoing situation. Furthermore, MCC is progressing with a Placemaking plan for Magor with Undy; it is anticipated that this plan will consider the function of Magor Square."