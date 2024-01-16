Ismail Hussain, 18, of Collingwood Road, and Mohammed Hussain, 40, of Moore Crescent, are accused of possessing the class A drug with intent to supply.

It is alleged the pair did so on January 10.

Both defendants are due to appear before the crown court on February 9.

They were remanded in custody.