TWO Newport men have appeared before the city’s magistrates' court after being charged with dealing heroin.
Ismail Hussain, 18, of Collingwood Road, and Mohammed Hussain, 40, of Moore Crescent, are accused of possessing the class A drug with intent to supply.
It is alleged the pair did so on January 10.
Both defendants are due to appear before the crown court on February 9.
MORE NEWS: Brute left girlfriend with bleed on the brain after savage assault
They were remanded in custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article