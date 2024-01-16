TWO Newport men have appeared before the city’s magistrates' court after being charged with dealing heroin.

Ismail Hussain, 18, of Collingwood Road, and Mohammed Hussain, 40, of Moore Crescent, are accused of possessing the class A drug with intent to supply.

It is alleged the pair did so on January 10.

Both defendants are due to appear before the crown court on February 9.

MORE NEWS: Brute left girlfriend with bleed on the brain after savage assault

They were remanded in custody.