Engineering apprenticeships ambassador Megan Christie’s career is flying with GE Aerospace Wales in Nantgarw, Rhondda Cynon Taf, where she is member of a team that repairs, maintains and overhauls commercial aircraft engines.

Ms Christie, 21, who lives in Georgetown, Tredegar, won an Inspiring Skills Wales award and a team silver medal at the WorldSkills UK National Finals in 2022 and an Apprenticeship Award at Coleg y Cymoedd last year.

Now she has been shortlisted for the prestigious Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 2024 as an Apprentice of the Year finalist.

The winners will be announced at the ICC Wales on March 22, 2024.

During her apprenticeship, Ms Christie gained valuable experience across the company.

“The skills I have picked up from working in a multitude of aircraft engine repair workshops within my apprenticeship have allowed me to gain transferrable knowledge,” said Megan, who would like to become a design engineer.

Jake Thomas, apprentice leader at GE Aerospace Wales, said: “Megan is a fantastic apprentice and a huge role model.”

For more information about recruiting an apprentice, visit: https://gov.wales/apprenticeships-genius-decision or call 03000 603000.