Ieuan Haile, from Caerphilly, set up his event Haile's House to supply people from South Wales with a live music event they could enjoy from the comfort of their local area.

Ieuan said: "The valleys lives and breathes music in various ways and genres, and implementing something within our valley, rather than travelling to the capital or across the border to England to enjoy house music was something that was always in my mind, and remained as something that I really wanted to do."

He created his event in June 2023, with the take up getting "staggering" numbers, with dozens more already signed up for this year's event at Bedwas Workmen's Hall in early February.

The funds raised by the event are split between funding for the next event and a music charity called Jessie's Fund, a charity which provides musical education and equipment to severely disabled children who use acts of music to communicate and learn.

Ieuan has been astounded by the level of response he's had since starting the event, and hopes to continue growing the event with every year.

He added: "The initial announcement of the event did staggering numbers, more than I could ever fathom, and since then, every announcement moving forward has had an unbelievable response each time.

"I just want to provide people with some local live music on their doorstep that they don't have to travel miles for or fork out hundreds of pounds for."

Entry fees are kept low to enable as many people to attend any event they may wish to in the current financial climate.

If you would like to find out more about the event or buy a ticket, you can do so by visiting Ieuan's Instagram pages @hailes_house and @_ieuan.