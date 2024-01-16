The Telegraph recently released a list of 'Britain’s top 10 cities' revealing the best spots to live in the UK.

For graduates fresh out of university, young professionals attempting to buy their first home and families desperate to upsize, The Telegraph's list has something for everyone.

'Britain’s top 10 cities' looks at some of the most affordable places to live in the UK, based on research from Savills looking at things like well-paid jobs, low house prices, ratio of property costs to household income and culture and amenities in each location.

Top 10 best cities in the UK to live in

The UK's best cities to live in, according to The Telegraph, are:

Dunfermline (Fife) Newcastle (Tyne and Wear) Salford (Greater Manchester) Leeds (West Yorkshire) Cardiff (South Glamorgan) Derby (Derbyshire) Worcester (Worcestershire) Chelmsford (Essex) Exeter (Devon) Milton Keynes (Buckinghamshire)

What makes Cardiff one of the best UK cities to live in?





Average house price: £292,924

Average household income: £45,838

House price to income ratio: 4.92

Average childcare costs: £244.28

The Telegraph said demand to live in Cardiff was "high" and with good reason.

The news outlet added: "In the main there’s the born and bred Cardiffians, those who go off to university but come back, and graduates who migrate there from other parts of Wales.

"Another buyer tribe are those relocating down the M4 corridor in search of better value for money.

"House prices in Cardiff sit at £292,924 compared with £411,098 in Bristol."

Most expensive UK cities to buy a house in

When it came to things to do in the Welsh capital, writer Nicola Welsh - who is a mother of four - said there was plenty to keep you entertained, especially in Cardiff Bay.

“There are loads of free family events there as well as the big productions," she said.

“The bay is teaming in the summer with people walking along the barrage and taking boat rides."

There's also places like the Wales Millennium Centre, which The Telegraph described as the "the national arts hub".

When it came to the more expensive neighbourhoods, The Telegraph said the suburbs of Lisvane and Llanishen to the outer north of the city centre were top of the list.

It added: "This attracts families looking for large period homes on quiet residential roads with plenty of parkland and the former Llanishen Reservoir – now dedicated to supervised open-water swimming and watersports with a café and meeting room.

"The water is framed by a nature reserve."

As for the most fashionable neighbourhood?

The Telegraph added: "Pontcanna, a 20-minute walk to the centre and next to Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground, is the most fashionable neighbourhood with an exciting foodie scene.

"Local restaurants include Milkwood, Thomas by Tom Simmons and the Pontcanna Inn on Cathedral Road."