If you can give a Hope dog a home, visit www.hoperescue.org.uk/adopt to find out more.

If you are unable to adopt a dog at the moment but would still like to help, please consider a regular donation to help the rescue's our work for vulnerable dogs, www.hoperescue.org.uk/donate

Eight-year-old lurcher Charlotte can’t wait to finally find her very own sofa that she can curl up on at the end of the day.

She enjoys her walks and is always happy to relax after her exercise.

Charlotte would benefit from being an only dog but would be able to have similar sized friends out on walks.

She is ideally looking for a home where owners can be around while she settles in.

She would need children aged 14 and over as she prefers a quieter environment, and she cannot live with cats.

Pickles is full of life and would love a home to match.

With his long legs, he loves to run, so an owner who could make use of secure walking fields would be great for him to burn off some excess energy.

He would benefit from owners who are around during the day.

He is looking for a home with children aged 12-plus who are confident with boisterous dogs.

Perrie is a beautiful girl looking for a patient home.

She is nervous of new people and displays this by barking towards them.

Perrie is looking for an adult-only home who can gradually introduce her to new visitors to the home.

Perrie is also uncomfortable in the presence of other dogs.

Perrie is currently learning to walk wearing a muzzle. She cannot live with cats.

Alvin is a worried boy who travelled all the way from Ireland to find his forever home.

His new adopters will need to allow him to settle in at his own pace.

We are looking to find him a home with at least one other well-rounded dog.

He hasn’t met cats since being in our care.

Alvin will need a secure garden with a minimum of 5ft fencing so he can build in confidence on home soil before venturing out into the big wide world.

Bumblebee is a sweet girl who has clearly been through a lot prior to arriving with us.

She had her ears cropped, and she arrived with a chronic ear infection for which she is currently receiving treatment.

If children are present in the home, they will need to be 14 or older.

Bumblebee is looking to be rehomed as an only dog at present.

She arrived in our care as a stray so may require help with her house training and have the time she is left home gradually built up.