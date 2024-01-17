Tots Play, based in the Wern Industrial Estate, was one of a number of businesses hit by the massive blaze on Sunday evening.

Now, Kaye Price, manager of the Newport franchise, has confirmed they will be able to continue play sessions after securing the use of Graig Community Centre on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Tots Play's new venue Graig Community Centre (Image: Tots Play UK)Ms Price placed the thanks for finding the new venue with her colleague Tara Watson, who she said "spent all day yesterday ringing around places and calling in to venues to try and find a new place" while she was running classes elsewhere in Gwent.

Writing on social media, she said: "Most importantly, we’ve been massively humbled by the messages of concern and offers of help from our customers, locals wanting to help and local businesses too.

"It just goes to show what an incredible community we have and how amazing you all are when there are those of us in need. It is very much appreciated and will never be forgotten."

Tots Play were able to continue their classes in their temporary home in Graig after Sunday's fire (Image: Tots Play UK)Tots Play UK was caught in the major blaze on Sunday night at the Wern Industrial Estate that saw the Wern Business Centre and beloved nursery Wibbli Wobbli go up in flames, much to the devastation of the local families and staff.

Ms Price shared her concern for the nursery during the fire on Sunday, posting: "Unfortunately it has hit our building now, so until I can find a venue for our Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday classes they will be briefly postponed.

"But honestly we can run our classes pretty much anywhere, it’s the nursery I’m more upset about as they’ve worked so hard to transform the place.



"Just hope everyone is safe and it doesn’t spread any further."

Wibbli Wobbli is reportedly still looking for a replacement venue, with a GoFundMe set up to provide financial support for the nursery, and you can donate here.