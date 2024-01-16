Former PC Avron Roulstone, 43, is accused of being in “breach of the standards of professional behaviour” by making the homophobic slur.

A disciplinary panel heard how he demonstrated intimidating behaviour while referring to a colleague identified as officer A to protect her anonymity.

PC Roulstone was heard referring to officer A, who wasn’t present, as “that f****** d**e” to a room full of colleagues in the Gwent force.

Officer A heard about the incident a few months later and the comment "really upset" her.

Amy Clark, presenting the case, said that PC Roulstone’s actions all amount to gross misconduct.

She added that the phrase he used to describe officer A was “deliberately disparaging, disrespectful and derogatory.”

Mrs Clark noted that PC Roulstone’s choice of an “oppressive term” is “quite revealing” to his insight and shows a “demonstrable lack of respect”.

Officer A told the panel that she had joined Gwent Police in March 2018 and at first had got on “very well” with PC Roulstone at the start of her career.

But he later wrongly believed officer A was the reason he received an action plan – formal steps to achieve and maintain required improvement – against him

Officer A told the panel that she was sent to a neighbour dispute with PC Roulstone and felt that his demeanour was “hostile” towards and member of the public.

Officer A then noted that PC Roulstone’s behaviour began to change towards her.

She said: “I noticed a chance in his behaviour towards me straight away.”

“(He was) ignoring me, not attempting to acknowledge my presence in front of colleagues – heard him talking to colleagues about me.”

This had an isolating impact on officer A who felt like a lot of her support “had gone in a whole shift”.

Officer A also told the panel that she had felt intimidated in a separate incident when crossing paths with PC Roulstone on a stairway outside Cwmbran police station.

She described him as being over 6ft, “strong” and well-built in comparison to her slim build and height.

The officer added: “He made no effort to make space, didn’t look at me, acknowledge me or say anything.”

Officer A had to move herself up against a wall out of the way.

She added: “It just felt intimidating on top of all his other behaviour – just made it an uncomfortable place to work.”

PC Roulstone’s alleged conduct is in breach of the standards of professional behaviour in respect of authority, respect and courtesy, equality and diversity and discreditable conduct.

He denies gross misconduct. The hearing was told he has since left the force.

The allegations are alleged to amount to gross misconduct and, if proved, would justify former PC Roulstone’s dismissal from Gwent Police had he remained a serving officer.

He was not present during the misconduct hearing today.

The hearing in Cwmbran continues.