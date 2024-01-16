A LORRY crashed into a building in Gwent today, January 16.
Police were called to a crash at just after lunchtime in Pentwyn-mawr, east of Pontllanfraith and Blackwood.
When they arrived they found a lorry had crashed into a building.
Earlier in the day, Gwent Police said emergency services were dealing with a road traffic collision on Twyn College Lane, Pentwynmawr.
The road was closed between Edwards Terrace to the junction of Twyn College Lane with diversions in place.
⚠️🚧 Road closed 🚧⚠️— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) January 16, 2024
Now, a Gwent Police spokesperson has confirmed the incident involved a lorry and a building.
The spokesperson said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision at around 12.30pm on Tuesday 16 January after a lorry collided with a building.
"No injuries were reported and the road was closed to recover the vehicle."
