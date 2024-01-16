A LORRY crashed into a building in Gwent today, January 16.

Police were called to a crash at just after lunchtime in Pentwyn-mawr, east of Pontllanfraith and Blackwood.

When they arrived they found a lorry had crashed into a building.

Earlier in the day, Gwent Police said emergency services were dealing with a road traffic collision on Twyn College Lane, Pentwynmawr.

The road was closed between Edwards Terrace to the junction of Twyn College Lane with diversions in place.

South Wales Argus: The incident happened in the sleepy town of Pentwynmawr this afternoonThe incident happened in the sleepy town of Pentwynmawr this afternoon (Image: Google Maps)

Now, a Gwent Police spokesperson has confirmed the incident involved a lorry and a building.

The spokesperson said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision at around 12.30pm on Tuesday 16 January after a lorry collided with a building.

"No injuries were reported and the road was closed to recover the vehicle."