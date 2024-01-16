Police were called to a crash at just after lunchtime in Pentwyn-mawr, east of Pontllanfraith and Blackwood.

When they arrived they found a lorry had crashed into a building.

Earlier in the day, Gwent Police said emergency services were dealing with a road traffic collision on Twyn College Lane, Pentwynmawr.

The road was closed between Edwards Terrace to the junction of Twyn College Lane with diversions in place.

The incident happened in the sleepy town of Pentwynmawr this afternoon (Image: Google Maps)

Now, a Gwent Police spokesperson has confirmed the incident involved a lorry and a building.

The spokesperson said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision at around 12.30pm on Tuesday 16 January after a lorry collided with a building.

"No injuries were reported and the road was closed to recover the vehicle."