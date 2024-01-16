Now, Gwent Police want information on the incident, which happened at Newhouse Farm Industrial Estate, Chepstow, today, January 16.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Welsh Ambulance Service also attended the incident.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Officers investigating a road traffic collision want to speak to anyone who was in the Newhouse Farm Industrial Estate area between 2.25pm and 3pm on Tuesday, January 16.

“We received a report of a road traffic collision at around 2.55pm.

“Officers attended, along with personnel from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Welsh Ambulance Service, and the collision involved one car; a green Mini Cooper.

“The driver of the car, a 28-year-old man from Newport was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Officers investigating the collision want to speak to anyone who was in the area, including members of the public who helped at the scene before officers arrived.

“Anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact us by calling 101 and quoting log reference 2400018064.

“Alternatively you can send us a direct message on social media or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”