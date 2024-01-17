VIDEO footage shows a huge cannabis farm being dismantled in Newport.
Police officers were busy as they seized more than 400 cannabis plants from a property on Manley Road on Friday, January 12.
The video shows officers enter a property before standing next to dozens of mature cannabis plants.
Cannabis plants are crammed into rooms with heat lights on them.
Police officers are seen cutting the plants at the stems before disposing of them and the equipment used to run the factory.
Watch the video in the post below as Gwent Police dismantle massive Newport cannabis factory
🚨 Officers carried out a warrant at an address in Manley Road, Newport last Friday (12 January).— Gwent Police | Newport Officers (@GPNewport) January 16, 2024
❗ More than 400 cannabis plants were seized at the property.
📱 Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101 or DM us quoting log ref: 2400013110. pic.twitter.com/GzaJkUQoYy
This is just the latest in a series of drug busts in the city centre.
Last week, illegal immigrants Adrian Daja, 27, and Andi Shabani, 28, were in court after being caught looking after the enormous crop inside where Wildings had once stood for 145 years in Newport.
The former city centre department store was transformed into a £2.1 million cannabis factory with 3,000 plants.
Byron Broadstock, prosecuting, said the building on Commercial Street was raided by Gwent Police on October 10 last year.
The defendants, who followed proceedings with the help of an Albanian interpreter, claimed they had been put to work there to pay off the cost of their passage to the UK.
The defendants, both of no fixed abode, admitted the production of cannabis.
Enquiries into the Manley Road bust are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101 or DM us quoting log reference number 2400013110.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here