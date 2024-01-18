Ian Andrews, 39, was described as becoming paranoid after his ex-girlfriend moved in with her female friend and he became convinced they were having wild parties with other men.

Despite the relationship being over, Andrews would still try to contact his ex-girlfriend, attending her place of work, phoning her work colleagues and, on one terrifying occasion, he followed her home.

At a sentencing hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on January 12, it was described how Andrews’ messages to his ex-partner were inconsistent as he struggled to get over the breakdown of the relationship.

Andrews would text her describing his heartfelt feelings for her in one message, then, in another he would write vile rhetoric such as “slag on a mission,” “slag looking for next victim”, “you are truly the biggest slag I’ve ever known.”

Eventually, Andrews posted two photos of his ex-partner partly naked, with her breasts exposed on Facebook.

While his ex-partner's face wasn't in the images, distinctive tattoos on her body could make her out to friends and family.

Andrews, of York Terrace, Georgetown, Tredegar, was said to be so devastated about the end to the relationship that he was purely wrapped up in his own sadness.

He pleaded guilty to harassment and disclosing private sexual photographs to cause distress at a Cardiff Crown Court trial prep hearing on November 30.

He posted the Facebook images in May 2022.

The harassment charge was committed in February of that year.

Andrews was convinced his ex was partying with other men

Andrews has six previous convictions relating to eight offences including former harassment charges.

Judge, Recorder Mark Cotter KC described his behaviour towards his ex-partner as “cruel”, “persistent”, and “vindictive”, and a “nasty campaign of harassment”.

For harassment, Andrews was sent to prison for six months. For the FB posts, Andrews was given a two-month prison sentence to run concurrent.

He was also made subject to a restraining order for five years not to contact in any way or go within 100 yards of his ex-partner's place of work, home, or places she frequents.