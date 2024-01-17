The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) has called on residents around Gwent to check in on neighbours, friends and family as the freezing-cold temperatures set in, potentially saving lives.

Medical director Dr James Calvert said: “Local residents can really help us by looking after themselves and their loved ones this winter.

"We know that vulnerable members of our communities are more susceptible to falls and the effects of the colder weather during the winter months, so checking in on elderly family members and neighbours could prevent them coming to harm and also help to reduce pressure on our precious NHS services”.

The health board said the elderly and frail are more at risk of slipping, falling on ice, falling prey to winter viruses or suffering from illnesses like hypothermia.

As hospitals are feeling winter pressures and pressures resulting from what has been considered the longest junior doctors' strike in NHS history, the health board hope that checking in on loved ones could save lives and ease long hospital queues.

Thousands of “demoralised, frustrated and angry” doctors across Wales are downing their stethoscopes and have been taking industrial action this week from Monday January 15 to Wednesday January 17 .

On X, formerly Twitter, a doctor within the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board praised consultants for covering the gap left by striking junior doctors while showing support for striking junior doctors.

Proud of our ‘junior’ doctor colleagues for striking and also for the consultants across @AneurinBevanUHB for stepping up to plate to cover the gaps



It does feel like a trainee reunion at times in the very busy ED! https://t.co/hCevmY9wqv — Tim Rogerson (@Drtmr) January 16, 2024

Checks that residents can do include seeing if the most vulnerable in society have heating, blankets, warm clothing, hot food and drinks and access to life-saving medicines.