A TRIAL date was set in the case of a woman who has been charged with domestic violence offences against a man.

Ellinor Deverill-Smith, 36, from Pontypool is accused of controlling/coercive behaviour, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

The prosecution claims the alleged incidents took place between April 1, 2019 and August 3, 2023.

Deverill-Smith, of St Augustine Road, Griffithstown, appeared before Newport Crown Court where a provisional trial date of August 5 was fixed.

The defendant did not enter pleas and the case was adjourned.

She was granted conditional bail.