A TRIAL date was set in the case of a woman who has been charged with domestic violence offences against a man.
Ellinor Deverill-Smith, 36, from Pontypool is accused of controlling/coercive behaviour, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.
The prosecution claims the alleged incidents took place between April 1, 2019 and August 3, 2023.
Deverill-Smith, of St Augustine Road, Griffithstown, appeared before Newport Crown Court where a provisional trial date of August 5 was fixed.
MORE NEWS: Shoplifter stole Italian designer clothes worth more than £3,000
The defendant did not enter pleas and the case was adjourned.
She was granted conditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article