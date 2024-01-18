ALLYIAH HUSSAIN, 22, of Orchard Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMES HAYMAN, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMIE GRANNELL, 43, of Kings Acre, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SALLY HAYMAN, 60, of Hardwick Avenue, Chepstow must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A48 on the SDR on June 27, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

CRAIG GOODMAN, 47, of Lysaght Avenue, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate on Chepstow Road on June 7, 2023.

GARETH EVANS, 42, of Waltwood Park Drive, Llanmartin, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MUHAMMAD FAROOQ, 40, of Nettlefolds Crescent, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on May 20, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MATTHEW HARVEY COSSLETT, 53, of Pendragon Grove, Newport must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAVID SEI LUN CHEUNG, 38, of Maple Gardens, Pontymister, Risca must pay £403 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A48 on the SDR on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

BETHAN EVANS, 43, of Old Brewery Lane, Rhymney, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

KIERAN DUNN, 33, of Malcolm Sargent Close, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway eastbound between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on the A449 off-slip road on June 7, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

WAYNE GARETH COONICK, 38, of Brithdir, New Tredegar, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A48 on the SDR on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAVIES CONTRACTORS LTD, Mariner Way, Felnex Industrial Estate, Newport must pay £750 in a fine and costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

CONSTANTIN SILISTEANU, 50, of St Cattwg's Avenue, Gelligaer, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.