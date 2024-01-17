The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning which will be in place from 6am until 11.59pm on Sunday.

The warning comes amid strong winds which could reach speeds of over 70mph and cause danger to life, power cuts and damage to buildings.

The yellow weather warning will affect all of south Wales including Newport, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent, Vale of Glamorgan and Swansea.

Yellow warning of wind affecting Wales https://t.co/nOwt8ZzVgP pic.twitter.com/3xhEr8stmu — Met Office - Wales (@metofficeWales) January 17, 2024

The new weather warning for Sunday follows the snow and ice warnings that are set to come into affect across parts of Wales from 10pm on Wednesday (January 17) and remain in place until 11am on Thursday (January 18).

What to expect from the yellow weather warning in South Wales

The Met Office said the yellow weather warning was issued for South Wales due to strong winds which may cause disruptions.

The strong winds associated with the yellow weather warning are also set to cause:

Longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services will be affected

Damage to buildings (such as tiles blown from roofs)

Power cuts with the potential to affect other services including mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris

Roads and bridges could close

A Met Office spokesperson added: "A period of strong winds and persistent rainfall is expected across parts of the UK during Sunday.

"Whilst there is still some uncertainty as to the exact locations which will see the strongest winds, northern and western areas are likely to be most at risk.

"Many inland areas are expected to see gusts of 50 - 60 mph during this period. Coasts and exposed locations could see gusts of 60 - 70 mph or even higher."

Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by yellow wind warning

Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office are:

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Denbighshire

Flintshire

Gwynedd

Isle of Anglesey

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

Wrexham

The yellow weather warning on Sunday will be in place across all of Wales. (Image: Met Office)

How to prepare for the yellow weather warning and strong winds

The Met Office has issued advice on how to prepare for the yellow weather warning on Sunday and what the strong winds pose.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Prepare to protect your property and people from injury.

"Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fences.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

"Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."

The yellow weather warning will be in place across South Wales from 6am until 11.59pm on Sunday, January 21.