The westbound carriageway of the motorway between junction 24 at the Coldra and junction 26 at Malpas will be closed for two nights from.

The road will be closed between 8pm on Monday, January 22, until 6am the following day, and again between the same times the following evening.

Monday, January 22 to Wednesday January 24.

The closure is due to allow some urgent hinge investigations to take place, in particular essential inspection of the condition of the overbridges between junction 24 at the Coldra and junction 28 for Tredegar Park.

The full M4 hinge investigations will last from Monday, January 22 to Saturday, February 17.