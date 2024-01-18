Niall Leighton-Boyce, of the Bristol-based Boyce Group, bought the centre at auction in September 2023. The leasehold was sold for £615,000, short of the £1 million guide price.

A spokesperson said: “Niall has great plans to reimagine Kingsway, enticing shoppers into Newport city centre and reaffirming the space as a hub for residents and visitors alike.

The Kingsway Centre in 1987 following a revamp.

Tesco in Kingsway Centre in 1984.

“Starting with a focus on finding an occupier for the former Wilko store to create local jobs and amenities, the Boyce Group plans to convert Sovereign House into residential accommodation and redevelop Emlyn House into Emlyn Square.

“Boyce Group hopes to fill vacant units at the centre with leisure and hospitality uses in the near future. Niall would like to see a soft play centre and develop a food court.

Georgina Jones, left, and Carolyn Jones help transfer Newport County AFC's shop from the town's Kingsway Centre to Somerton Park in 1990.

The entrance to the Dolman Theatre in the Kingsway Centre, pictured in 2003.

There will also be the introduction of low-cost serviced offices and co-working spaces to Kingsway Centre in 2024."

Mr Leighton-Boyce is keen to stage an exhibition at the centre featuring South Wales Argus pictures of how it looked in the past - and he wants you to share your pictures to be included.

The Kingsway Centre in 2005

Over the years the popular Kingsway Centre, which is just off John Frost Square, has gone through many changes.

Who remembers the model of the Transporter Bridge, the In Shops or Tesco when it was based there?

If anyone would like to share their pictures they can email them to jo.barnes@gwent-wales.co.uk. Please give us an approximate date of when the picture was taken and a brief description of what it is of. We will then pass them on to the owners of the Kingsway Centre.