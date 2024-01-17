Whilst discussing whether it is ok to put your feet up on other passengers' seats whilst commuting, Balls effectively proved how it is not, to the detriment of Susanna Reid's scalp.

Good Morning Britain posted a clip on X, formally Twitter, of the unfortunate incident saying: "You’ve paid for your ticket - whether it’s a plane trip or train ride, why shouldn’t you get comfy? But is it ever okay to put your feet on the seat? @edballs might have answered that question already."

But is it ever okay to put your feet on the seat?@edballs might have answered that question already 😅 pic.twitter.com/6VW01DeQ5M — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 17, 2024

The former Shadow Chancellor was immediately apologetic as he rushed to check if co-host Reid was ok, "Are you ok?! I'm sorry, I'm sorry", Balls said.

"I think we've decided, it's not ok. I'm seeing stars here! That is our debate this morning, should you put your feet up on other passengers' seats?", Reid asked, seemingly undeterred.

"I think Ed Balls has just answered that question", GB News' Andrew Pierce joked.

One user responded: "The passenger in front of me with very long hair hung it over the back of their seat so it was hanging over my tray table."

Another said: "Talk about a drama queen. He barely made contact with her."

Some however found the funny side, "Every time I see the clip I get the giggles - a cheery start to a freezing Wednesday!", one commenter replied.

Another quipped: "Where there’s a blame, there’s a claim!"