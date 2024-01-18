Wibli Wobli Nursery in Rogerstone had quickly become adored by local families and children despite only opening in April 2023, as the first Welsh-language nursery in the country.

The team at Wibli Wobli have recalled the devastating moment their nursery burnt down (Image: Newsquest)Nursery manager Molly Necrews reflected on the heart-breaking moment she got the call saying the building was on fire. “It was about nine on Sunday night when I got the call saying there was a fire next to the nursery. I remember I called all the other staff and we just rushed down to see our beloved building destroyed.”

She added: “It was just devastating to watch all our hard work over the last nine months gone in an instant, just like that, and knowing there was nothing we could do. It was just awful.”

The nursery had undergone a recent refurbishment, but now everything is gone (Image: Wibli Wobli Nursery)Owner Natasha Baker’s primary concern was for the families and children who had lost the nursery.

She said: “We’d worked so hard to build a reputation in such a short time, and there was just this feeling of utter devastation as we stood and watched it all go up in flames.

“I’m just so sorry for the families who had been coming to us and have now lost that place of friendship and encouragement.”

Sadly, the fire was so severe that none of their equipment is salvageable, despite only completing a full refurbishment just last week.

Deputy manager Caitlin Goman was just thankful that they weren’t open at the time of the fire. “I’m unable to think of what would’ve happened if there’d been classes and we’d had to evacuate everyone, I think we’re lucky no one was there to get hurt.”

The nursery remained on fire until late Monday morning, with everything inside destroyed (Image: Wibli Wobli Nursery)One thing that has kept them going has been the overwhelming support of the community, who have rallied around in their time of need.

“People have just been amazing – we’ve had parents calling to offer driving, their homes for classes, even to help decorate the new venue when we find it,” Molly added. “We are just so grateful for everyone’s support right now.”

Caitlin agreed, citing the local parents’ support as their main motivation to grow again. “I really think we know we need to do it for them now, and they are our motivation – we are desperate to get going again after we worked so hard for what we had.”

According to the GoFundMe set up to help finance the nursery’s return, £6,000 has already been raised by the Rogerstone community.

“We are a family, and we always will be,” Natasha said. “Nothing has changed there – if anything, this has made our bonds stronger. We will be back, because we know the community is there and needs us.”

This tight knit ‘family’ of nursery staff now face the difficult task of finding a new venue within Gwent to enable them to continue growing and developing as a business.

Finding a new venue has proved tricky, with many places in the local area out of budget, although the team currently have one viable option in Clytha Park. All that remains of the nursery is a burnt building, forcing the team to find a new venue to enable the business to continue to serve the community and grow (Image: Newsquest)It has been a rough few days for the Wibli Wobli Nursery team, but it seems there may be some light at the end of the tunnel, and this family is being propped up by its community until it is able to get back on track.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, you can do so here.