This comes amid freezing conditions across the UK which have seen snow land in many northern areas such as Scotland and the North West of England.

The video was taken in Liverpool and showed a snow sculpture resembling a man being sprayed with fake tan in a garden.

'Brilliant' video showing snowman being given a spray tan praised online

In the video, the woman spraying the snowman can be heard shouting in a scouse accent: "Arms up my angel."

The snowman's black Chanel hat is then taken off before the woman says: "Look at the tan lines, my little Tyson Fury."

The video, which was taken by Jess Logue - owner of Spray Tans by Jessy in Liverpool, was a hit with users online.

Very quickly, the video garnered some 50,000 views, seeing many take to social media to praise the spray tan stunt.

One person said: "Well this is the Scousest thing I've seen all week."

Another said: "Absolutely brilliant, this made my morning."

A third added: "Best snow video I've seen so far."

Tonight could be the coldest January night for 14 years with temperatures possibly falling as low as minus 15 °C in snow covered parts of Scotland 🥶 pic.twitter.com/q1TdxizmZR — Met Office (@metoffice) January 16, 2024

Met Office Yellow weather warning for snow to remain in place across the UK

A yellow snow and ice warning remains in place across the country with many being warned that travel disruption is expected throughout its duration.

Speaking of the yellow warning, which is to be in place until around January 18, the Met Office said: "Frequent snow showers continuing in northern Scotland and Northern Ireland."

It added that on Wednesday, snow showers could impact coastal areas across Scotland and elsewhere in the UK.

From Thursday to Saturday, the meteorological organisation said: "Very cold at first with further snow showers, mainly near coastal areas. Turning milder into the weekend with bands of rain and strong winds beginning to move across the country."