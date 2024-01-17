A public hearing, held on Tuesday, January 16, and Wednesday, January 17, found ex-Gwent Police constable Avron Roulstone breached standards of professional behaviour on three occasions, including one in which he used a homophobic slur to refer to a female colleague.

The misconduct was so serious that he would have been dismissed if he had not already resigned, the hearing found.

The hearing panel ruled that he had criticised a fellow officer, calling into question their integrity and failed to treat them with respect and courtesy in January 2021.

The members of the three-person panel also ruled that the former officer failed to treat a fellow officer with respect and courtesy while at Cwmbran police station in 2021.

He accepted an allegation that he used disrespectful and derogatory language to describe a fellow officer between February 2021 and March 2021.

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Williams said: “It is wholly unacceptable that Avron Roulstone thought this was an appropriate way to speak about his colleagues; there is no place for this type of behaviour in our service.

“We expect our officers to speak to and treat each other with respect and courtesy, as they would speak to members of the public, and not use such hostile and offensive language.

“This officer has admitted that he failed to do that here and he has been rightly held to account for his actions.

“We will continue to send a clear message to colleagues and the public that we will pursue and remove those who damage confidence in Gwent Police as our communities deserve and expect the highest standards of their officers who serve them.”

Roulstone, who resigned from the force in October of last year, did not attend the hearing.

The former officer will now be placed on the list of barred officers preventing him from working for any police service in future.