The money will go towards its Creative Pathways project, which will support 70 young people with additional learning needs in weekly drama and arts workshops, where they will learn industry-specific skills.

The money is part of Principality Building Society's £1 million-plus of donations distributed to 97 community groups and charities across Wales, thanks to its Future Generations Fund, which was founded in 2022 in partnership with Community Foundation Wales.

The fund, which recently was open to its third round of applications, selected 18 successful applicants to share more than £330,000 in funding.

Juls Benson, project manager of Reality Theatre Community Interest Group, said: “We’re delighted to have received this grant which will enable us to continue and develop our work with young people with additional learning needs.

"We will be delivering a new programme of weekly sessions in performance and drama, supporting young people to learn new skills, gain in confidence, and enjoy opportunities which they may not typically have.

"As well as this, we will be hosting a new weekly social club, for the young people to meet, have fun, practise their singing and dancing, and generally develop their socialisation skills in a safe and welcoming environment.

Tony Smith, chief impact and governance officer at Principality Building Society, said: “We are delighted to have surpassed the £1 million milestone of funding committed to the Future Generations Fund.

"We are proud to be working with Community Foundation Wales to support the amazing work of community groups and charities across Wales, who are making a positive difference to the lives of people today and for generations to come.”

Richard Williams, chief executive of Community Foundation Wales, said: “The Future Generations Fund has already been able to support a diverse range of projects that are addressing the needs and aspirations of Welsh communities. These grants have helped ensure that grassroots groups and charities can continue to support their local communities through these incredibly tough times.”