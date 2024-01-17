Police have launched an appeal in a bid to track down the two following the incident in Caerphilly, which happened at around 1.30pm on Saturday, January 13.

The two men allegedly got into the car, a silver Nissan Note, which was parked in Clos Maes Brag with the engine left running, while the owner, a 36-year-old woman, was loading shopping into the back.

Gwent Police appeal for more information on man who could help them investigate a robbery (Image: Gwent Police)

Gwent Police appeal for more information on man who could help them investigate a robbery (Image: Gwent Police)

Gwent Police believe the car was driven to Pontygwindy Road in the Churchill Park area. It was found abandoned a few streets away from where the robbery.

Police said the woman received "minor injuries".

Gwent Police have said "Enquiries are ongoing and officers investigating want to speak to speak to these two men who were believed to be in the area at the time.

"Anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact us by calling 101 and quoting log reference 2400014411.

"Alternatively, you can send us a direct message on social media or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.