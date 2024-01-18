Toby Chadwick, 20, from Undy, Monmouthshire, has pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

The offences occurred between December 7 and December 10 last year, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Joshua Scouller, prosecuting, said Chadwick was a “significant role street dealer”.

Judge Shomon Khan warned the defendant that the starting point for the drugs supply offence was a four-and-a-half year prison sentence before taking into account his guilty plea.

MORE NEWS: Shoplifter stole Italian designer clothes worth more than £3,000

But he also ordered a pre-sentence report and asked the probation service to explore alternatives to custody because of Chadwick’s “young age and previous good character”.

The defendant, who was represented by Timothy Evans, is due to be sentenced on February 23.

He was remanded in custody.