The Senedd’s public accounts committee began taking evidence for an inquiry on building safety following a report by the auditor general, entitled Cracks in the Foundations.

Peter Richards, who has been building control manager at Swansea Council for 23 years, described recruitment issues as dire across the 22 councils in Wales.

Raising the importance of having senior staff to mentor new entrants, he warned committee members that the industry is “haemorrhaging” experience.

He cited the example of his council advertising two senior officer vacancies four times in recent years but failing to attract applicants.

Peter Keates, the Local Authority Building Control (LABC) Cymru executive director, raised concerns about an ageing profession.

He welcomed a £350,000 Welsh Government grant which helped create eight traineeships but he cautioned that many more will need to be recruited.

Mr Richards agreed that the funding is insufficient to mitigate workforce shortages.

He said councils will need to work closer with neighbouring authorities, urging the Welsh Government to ensure building control is put on a regional footing in future.

“It has to be high on the agenda to address the issues of the new regime,” he told MSs.