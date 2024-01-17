Mouayed Bashir died on February 17, 2021, after an hour-long wait for an ambulance at his home at Maesglas Crescent, Newport.

Gwent Police officers found the 29-year-old screaming and lying on the floor of his bedroom, which he had barricaded shut, and used handcuffs and leg straps to restrain him for a period.

In a statement read to Newport Coroners Court today, January 17, brother Mohamed Bashir said he offered to massage his brother’s injured knee at around 9pm the night before he died.

Mouayed Bashir was concerned about the state of a stab wound near his groin and a lump which he believed was a sign of infection, the court heard.

He reported a high temperature and took multiple showers during the night which led his father, Mamoun Bashir, to call for medical help. Mohamed recalled how his brother had apologised about his state, repeating: "Sorry bro."

‘Very difficult for me to even think’

Mamoun Bashir told the jury both he and Mouayed had been on the phone to the GP from around 8am the following morning to book an appointment to change his wound dressing.

Mr Bashir Snr terminated his call when his wife, Mahasin Khalil, alerted him to Mouayed's alarming condition and started another call – this time to emergency services.

Mr Bashir Snr suggested to jurors that his wife's Ms Khalil’s accent and limited English could have meant the call operator misinterpreted her saying “please” as asking for “police”, although call transcripts demonstrate the parents did request police help.

Mr Bashir Snr told the court he believed his son's situation warranted an ambulance and police response.

John Beggs KC, representing Gwent Police, asked him to clarify inconsistencies in his recollection, including the notion his son was standing when officers entered the room which police bodycam footage contradicts.

Mr Bashir Snr said: “The atmosphere at that time, for a father to see his son be treated the way everyone saw in the video, and the officers stopping the mother and father seeing what is going on with their son… It was very difficult for me to even think properly.”

‘Too much’

Mamoun Bashir, who brought his family from Pakistan to the UK in 2001, said his son was struggling with the uncertainty of an ongoing immigration case. He said: “The Home Office took a long time and that upset Mouayed and made his mental health issues evolve.”

Mr Bashir Snr suggested his son should consider moving to Sudan because the case was “too much” for him but their solicitor encouraged them to wait for a decision.

Fiona Murphy KC, representing the family, asked Mr Bashir Snr whether he had been argumentative with officers and an ambulance service call operator during his son’s ordeal. He replied: “If my son, in front of my eyes, is dying – how can I not be argumentative? I’m just trying to help.”

A family tribute to Mr Bashir, read by his older brother Mohannad Bashir, described him as a “cool kid” who had lost the “spark in his eyes” as his mental health deteriorated.

They said he became notably paranoid after being stabbed a month before his death and, in the last five days or so of his life, Ms Khalil believes he did not eat because the food she delivered to his room “had not been touched”.

The hearing continues.