Glyn Griffiths, 62, was last seen in the Caerphilly area during the evening on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

His car was found close to Heol Y Dderwen, Nantgarw, eight days later, on June 28, 2021.

Mr Griffiths is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of a slim build, and has grey hair.

The police staff investigator in this case, Lana Quick, said: "Our investigation into what happened to Glyn Griffiths remains very much active.

"This has been an extensive enquiry and unfortunately, we still don't have the answers we need.

“Any information we receive is recorded and investigated. We’re still keen to receive any information that may assist our enquiries, however minor you may feel it is.

“You can call us on 101, send us a direct message on social media, quoting 2100221975. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”