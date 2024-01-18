Pupils who are eligible for free school meals have lower rates of attendance. The number of pupils who are persistently absent has increased substantially.

Chief inspector Owen Evans said: "Attendance rates in secondary schools are a cause for concern; when pupils are not in school, they are not learning, and the data reported equates to too many pupils having at least one day off per fortnight.

"Absence holds back many learners, particularly those living in poverty where non-attendance among pupils eligible for free school meals is a notable concern.

"While most schools understand the importance of improving pupils’ attendance, in some schools, work to improve attendance has not had enough impact."

Alan Edwards, author of the report, says: "It’s clear that although schools have an important role in improving attendance, they cannot tackle this issue alone.

"Improving attendance will require a cross-service approach alongside support from the Welsh Government.

"This includes reviewing the three-mile limit to free transport which particularly impacts pupils from lower-income families and how those not eligible for free school transport can be better supported to attend school.

"We also recommend that Welsh Government should consider how the funding that is available to schools can best help to build capacity and support staff to improve attendance. We have also recommended that Welsh Government develop a national campaign to improve parental and carer perception of the importance of attending school."