Over the next few weeks, the retailer will refurbish 11 former Wilko stores across the country, including in Ammanford and Chepstow in Wales.

The makeovers will vary between locations but Poundland have promised they will become the “best and most up-to-date Poundland stores they can be”.

Each will include chilled and frozen food, as well as clothing and homeware ranges from Poundland’s parent company, Pepco.

Each store will get new signage and renovations in the colleague areas.

The introduction of chilled food means the £3.00 meal deal will be available at the Welsh Street store.

Poundland retail director Darren Kay said: “Customers have reacted positively to the re-opening of these former Wilko stores as Poundlands in 2023, but as we said at the time, each were only beginning their Poundland journeys.

“Through this new investment, we’ll give each of these stores a top-to-bottom makeover to make them the best Poundland stores they can be.

”I’d like to thank customers for bearing with us as we make changes in these stores and we can’t wait to re-launch them over the next few weeks.”

Makeover dates

Saturday, January 27

• Lord Street, Leigh, WN7 1AB

• Unit A3, Carregaman Road, Ammanford, SA18 3ED

• 32 Yoden Way, Castle Dene Shopping Centre, Peterlee, SR8 1AL

Saturday, February 3

• Epic House, 2 Charles Street, Leicester, LE1 3JA

• 24 Welsh Street, Chepstow, NP16 5LL

• 15-21 High Street, Worcester, WR1 2QE

• 3 Market Square, Bicester, OX26 6AA

• 41 Hamilton Way, Oak Mall Centre, Greenock, PA15 1RQ

• 12 Vale House, Pavilion Shopping Centre, Thornaby, TS17 9FD

• 49-55 Queensway, Stevenage, SG1 1DN

• Unit 11, St Andrews Retail Park, Hull, HU3 4EH