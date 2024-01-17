Around 4.00pm today, there were reports of a car crash on the M4 which led to lane closures and heavy traffic.

South Wales Fire and Rescue service (SWFRS) were called to M4 Eastbound at 3.45pm after the service confirmed "a car had collided with the central reservation".

"All occupants of the vehicle extracted themselves prior to arrival of FRS crews. The vehicle was subsequently relocated", said the SWFRS.

M4 J24 Coldra at a standstill at 16.10pm following reports of a crash (Image: Traffic Wales)

Gwent Police were also at the scene on M4 Eastbound J24 Coldra - J23A Magor.

The police confirmed: "Officer attended and the collision involved one car.

"No injuries were reported".

This caused the closure of two lanes on M4 Eastbound J24 Coldra - J23A Magor.

Traffic Wales warned of delays, going on to say: "Allow additional time for your journey".

Congestion was also seen at M4 Eastbound Junction 26 Malpas - Junction 24 Coldra is now going towards Junction 28 Tredegar Park.

The roads were reported to be clear after rush hour traffic around 18.00pm.