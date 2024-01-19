JACK BRUNNOCK, 23, of Viscount Evan Drive, Newport was banned from driving for 14 days for driving without insurance on Corporation Road on August 7, 2023.

He must pay £538 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEWIS JOSEPH JONES, 23, of Millfield Park, Undy, Monmouthshire was banned from driving for 14 days for speeding at 83mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the M4 motorway eastbound between Junction 26 and Junction 25a on March 11, 2023.

He must pay £412 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CRAIG WILLETS, 52, of Golwg Y Bont, Blackwood must pay £2,263 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to two unfair trading regulations offences in the town on July 25, 2020.

JOHN HANNAM, 35, of Beaufort Terrace, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale must pay £519 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 48mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 in Newport on the SDR on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LADECIMA HARRIES, 49, of Dawson Close, Newport must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 29, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

TYRON HOLE, 66, of York Place, Risca must pay £412 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 in Newport on the SDR on June 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

ZOHAR ALI, 27, of Ruperra Street, Newport must pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DANIEL THOMAS COMPTON, 29, of Moorland Park, Newport must pay £206 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JUBAIR HUSSAIN, 44, of Chepstow Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate on Corporation Road on June 13, 2023.

KATE EDMUNDS, 47, of Deepwater Drive, Newport must pay £111 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 29, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DEREK HUGHES, 58, of Queens Hill Crescent, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.