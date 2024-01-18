- The emergency services are at the scene of two crashes.
- One crash has taken place on the A467 at Crumlin with the public being advised to find alternative routes for their journey.
- The other is a serious crash on the M4 Westbound at J32 Coryton. Lane two is closed and there is severe delays in the area.
