Emergency services at crashes on A467, Crumlin and M4, Cardiff

By Lauran O'Toole

  • The emergency services are at the scene of two crashes.
  • One crash has taken place on the A467 at Crumlin with the public being advised to find alternative routes for their journey.
  • The other is a serious crash on the M4 Westbound at J32 Coryton. Lane two is closed and there is severe delays in the area.

