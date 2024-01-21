Ed Woolley, a qualified "British Nordic Walking Instructor", has been running classes for more than 12 years.

Nordic Walking involves the use of specially designed poles that propel you forward, similar to the motion of cross-country skiing.

Mr Woolley said Nordic Walking has many health benefits that “that ‘normal’ walking doesn’t”, burning 20 per cent more calories.

Nordic Walking

Visit nordic-walking.wales/ to find more information on class times.

Mr Woolley said the activity is “great for balance, posture and is easy on the joints, helping those with arthritic conditions”.

Nordic Walking has been in Britain since 2005.

Originating in Finland the exercise dates back to the early 20th century. Cross Country skiers used their ski poles to train in the summer months without snow.

The classes held by Mr Woolley take an hour and a half, with three sessions a week around Caerphilly and Newport.

Mr Woolley provides the Nordic poles, and all are welcome.