NEWPORT County AFC are playing Manchester United in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Rodney parade on Sunday, January 28, in what could be the biggest game in the club's history.
The much-anticipated game will undoubtedly be a sell out with fans desperate to get hold of a ticket.
Here we bring you some pictures from our archives of when County fans previously queued for tickets for big games and of the fans getting behind the team at Rodney Parade.
In the 2017/18 and 18/19 seasons Newport were drawn against some of the biggest names in football as they reached the fourth and fifth rounds of the FA Cup respectively.
In 2018 they were knocked out by Tottenham Hotspur in a fourth round replay at Wembley after drawing 1-1 at a thrilling game at Rodney Parade under a dramatic red sky.
The following year the team went one stage further when they hosted Manchester City in the fifth round. They lost by four goals to one.
Other big names to have played - and lost - against County in the FA Cup include Leeds in the third round in 17/18 and Middlesbrough and Leicester in 18/19.
They hosted Brighton in the third round in 20/21 but were knocked out after losing 4-5 on penalties.
