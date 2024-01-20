The much-anticipated game will undoubtedly be a sell out with fans desperate to get hold of a ticket.

Here we bring you some pictures from our archives of when County fans previously queued for tickets for big games and of the fans getting behind the team at Rodney Parade.

In the 2017/18 and 18/19 seasons Newport were drawn against some of the biggest names in football as they reached the fourth and fifth rounds of the FA Cup respectively.

In 2018 they were knocked out by Tottenham Hotspur in a fourth round replay at Wembley after drawing 1-1 at a thrilling game at Rodney Parade under a dramatic red sky.

One young fan got into the spirit of the occasion when Spurs came to play at County

Newport County v Tottenham Hotspur - FA Cup - Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur has pictures with fans

Newport County fans in the stands during the Emirates FA Cup, fourth round match at Rodney Parade, Newport. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

Newport County v Tottenham Hotspur, Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round - Tottenham players lead by Harry Kane warm up ahead of the match.

These Newport fans built their own stand in the front garden to look into the stadium and watch the game

The following year the team went one stage further when they hosted Manchester City in the fifth round. They lost by four goals to one.

Newport County fans queue for Man City FA cup tickets. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Newport County fans Katrina Birden (L) and Stephanie Lee who queued for two hours for their Man City FA cup tickets on Friday. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Other big names to have played - and lost - against County in the FA Cup include Leeds in the third round in 17/18 and Middlesbrough and Leicester in 18/19.

They hosted Brighton in the third round in 20/21 but were knocked out after losing 4-5 on penalties.