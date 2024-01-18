Philomena Williams, 61, was last seen on Monday 15 January near Brecon Road, Abergavenny and officers are concerned for her welfare.

She is described as around 5 ft 5” tall with long blonde hair.

Philomena was last seen wearing a blue knitted jumper, trousers, and pink fluffy socks. She was believed to be carrying a shopping bag.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "She has links to the Abergavenny, Forest Coal Pit, Brecon Beacons and Hereford areas.

"Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting 2400019406."