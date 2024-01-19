TWO men have appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court charged with burglary offences.
Jay Jones, 20, and Jack Heard, 25, both from Cwmbran, are accused of committing burglary and attempted burglary in the town.
The alleged offences are said to have taken place between December 29 last year and January 14.
Jones, of Fieldings, Fairwater, and Heard, of The Crescent, are due to appear before the crown court on February 13.
They were both remanded in custody.
