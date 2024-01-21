Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council (CBC) announced the opening of the repair café earlier this week, based in Rassau Community Centre on School Road.

The Rassau Repair Café opens its doors for two hours on Monday, January 22, 2024, between 10am until 12pm.

A fan which has been repaired at a Repair Café. (Image: Repair Café Wales)

Hoovers are among the electrical items that can be taken to the Repair Café in Rassau (Image: Repair Café Wales)

Volunteers from the repair centre will try to fix objects such as electronics, bikes, tools, clothes and furniture. The service will be free.

A spokesperson for Repair Café Wales has said it is “a collective effort to promote sustainability, reduce waste, and empower the local community with valuable repair services”.

Clothing can be repaired at Repair Cafe (Image: Repair Café Wales)

The repair café will be open every fourth Monday of the month to reduce waste and help locals to save money.

The Repair Café has received “positive feedback and enthusiasm” with the spokesperson going on to say:

Electrical table at a Repair Café where electric items and technology can be taken to get fixed instead of thrown away. (Image: Repair Café Wales)

“Many residents have expressed appreciation for the opportunity to extend the life of their belongings, reduce their environmental impact, and build a stronger sense of community through shared skills and resources”.

The programme is part of Repair Café Wales who have other sites across Wales.

Address: Rassau Community Resource Centre, School Road, Ebbw Vale, NP23 5PP