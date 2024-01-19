A MAN attacked a custody officer after he was taken to a police station following his arrest at a railway station for being drunk and disorderly.
Yassine Hamadoni, 27, was being a nuisance at Newport train station and taken to Newport Central police station where he spat at his victim.
The defendant pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly.
The offences occurred on October 17 last year, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.
Hamadoni, of Eric Street, Tower Hamlets, London, was jailed for six weeks.
He was also ordered to pay his victim £50 in compensation.
