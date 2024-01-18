Live

Emergency services at crash scene near Sainsburys, Newbridge

Emergency
Traffic
South Wales
By Lauran O'Toole

  • Emergency services are at the scene of a crash between Sainsburys roundabout Pentwyn-mawr and Pennar Lane/Brwyngwyn Road, the road is closed.
  • The police is advising those in the area to find alternative routes for your journey.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos