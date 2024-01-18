Gwent is set to be battered with wind gusts reaching 50mph as the country prepares to face possible travel disruption.

The yellow weather warning is in place from 6am on Sunday until 6am on Monday, January 22.

The strong winds associated with the yellow weather warning are set to cause:

Longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services will be affected;

Damage to buildings (such as tiles blown from roofs);

Power cuts with the potential to affect other services including mobile phone coverage;

Injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties;

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris;

Roads and bridges could close.

Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by yellow wind warning

Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office are:

Blaenau Gwent;

Bridgend;

Caerphilly;

Cardiff;

Carmarthenshire;

Ceredigion;

Conwy;

Denbighshire;

Flintshire;

Gwynedd;

Isle of Anglesey;

Merthyr Tydfil;

Monmouthshire;

Neath Port Talbot;

Newport;

Pembrokeshire;

Powys;

Rhondda Cynon Taf;

Swansea;

Torfaen;

Vale of Glamorgan;

Wrexham

It is not all bad news on the weather front as the cold snap is set to end with temperatures reaching the balmy heights of 11 degrees with the coldest temperature to be eight degrees.

Hour by hour weather for Newport on Sunday:

Midnight: Heavy rain, eight degrees, wind gusts 35mph;

3am: Light rain, nine degrees, wind gusts 34mph;

6am: Cloudy, nine degrees, wind gusts 34mph;

9am: Cloudy, 10 degrees, wind gusts 35mph;

12pm: Cloudy, 11 degrees, wind gusts 37mph;

3pm: Cloudy, 11 degrees, wind gusts 40mph;

6pm: Light rain, 11 degrees, wind gusts 44mph;

9pm: Heavy rain, 11 degrees, wind gusts 46mph;

Midnight on Monday January 22: Light rain, 11 degrees, wind gusts 48mph;

3am on Monday January 22: Light rain, 11 degrees, wind gusts 46mph;

6am on Monday January 22, Light rain, 10 degrees, wind gusts 45mph.

Wind gusts are forecasted to stay around the 40mph mark on Monday 22 with gusts set to drop to 30mph around 6pm.