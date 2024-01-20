Callum Driscoll, 21, of Aberthaw Road, Newport, was found with cocaine and cannabis worth nearly £900 following the pursuit in the city.

Harriet Ealden, prosecuting, said the police also seized cash and a Nokia mobile phone from him.

There were 21 wraps of cocaine with a potential street value of £840 and five cannabis deals valued at £50.

Driscoll pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

The offences took place 18 months ago on June 27, 2022, Newport Crown Court was told.

Hannah Friedman representing the defendant said: “He wants to turn his life around and is happy to work with probation.

“He is someone who can be safely managed in the community.”

His barrister added how Driscoll had found a job since his offending and became involved in crime after racking up a drugs debt by using cocaine.

Judge Daniel Williams told him: “You will receive maximum credit for your early guilty pleas.

“You were found with five cannabis deals, 21 cocaine deals and cash.

“Interrogation of your mobile phone confirmed the obvious in that you were indeed involved in the supply of those drugs.”

He said he would have sentenced him to three years in prison following a trial which was reduced to two years after his guilty pleas.

That meant Driscoll’s sentence could be suspended.

He was jailed for two years suspended for 18 months.

The defendant must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Driscoll must pay prosecution costs of £420 and a £187 statutory victim surcharge.

Judge Williams also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.