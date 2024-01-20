A previous inspection of Risca Community Comprehensive School in September 2022 had identified a series of shortcomings, including poor attendance and attitude on the part of some pupils, along with progression in key subject areas such as writing and maths.

Inspectors carried out a follow-up visit carried in December, where they found "insufficient progress" had been made, and as a result the school has been placed into special measures.

In response head Martin Hulland said: “We are obviously disappointed with the report, but the school leadership team and Governing Body fully accept the findings and we are determined to make the necessary changes to improve outcomes for all our learners.”

He has confirmed that the “improvement journey” has already begun, with plans to make the school “genuinely high performing” and “much stronger”.

Mr Hulland has experience of helping schools out of special measures, having succeeded in doing so at his two previous schools, and he has expressed a confidence he will be able to do the same at Risca.

Cllr Carol Andrews, Caerphilly Council’s cabinet member for education, has pledged the local authority’s support for the school to enable them to “respond positively to this report”.

She said: “We are confident that the findings will be addressed fully by the dedicated leadership team at Risca Community Comprehensive School.”

Among the findings of the 2022 inspection were that the school's leadership team was considered "unstable" - and that not enough time had passed since Mr Hulland's appointment in September 2023 to properly determine the impact changes he has put in place have made.

Although teachers are given the opportunity to develop their teaching, inspectors feel that areas needing "immediate and substantial improvement" are not considered and more needs to be done.

Leaders are "too generous" when it comes to their opinions of the level of teaching, with evaluations not matching the Estyn report's findings. As a result, the evaluation of the level of pupils' understanding is not enough.

Some teachers are praised for being "effective", including their planning, subject knowledge and ability to challenge pupils, but others do not have this level of ability, and support strategies for weaker teachers have not focused on the impact they should have on progress made by the children, meaning there has not been a school-wide teaching improvement.

Despite these ongoing issues, the school is praised for improving its health and safety.

The school is now required to develop an action plan setting out how it will address these issues, and Estyn will carry out a progress review within six months.

The school will be holding Q&A sessions to improve engagement with learners and parents at 5pm on both Monday, January 22, and Tuesday, January 23. Parents are encouraged to attend to ask questions.