The Met Office has issued a new 24-hour yellow weather warning which will be in place from 6am on Sunday until 6am on Monday (January 22).

The warning will be in place as heavy rain looks set to cause flooding and disruptions across Wales.

Some parts of Wales could see up to 100mm of rain.

The yellow weather warning will be in place across parts of south Wales including Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Merthyr Tydfil and Swansea.

This latest warning comes just a day after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for all of South Wales due to strong winds which could cause danger to life.

The yellow weather warning in place for strong winds was set to end at 11.59pm on Sunday (January 21) but has now been extended and will remain in place until 6am on Monday (January 22).

These latest weather warnings come after a week in which the UK saw freezing temperatures, snow and ice.

What to expect from the new yellow weather warning in South Wales

The Met Office said the new yellow weather warning was issued for South Wales due to heavy rain which could lead to disruptions from flooding.

The heavy rain associated with the yellow weather warning is also set to cause:

Disruptions to bus and train services (with journey times taking longer)

Spray and flooding on roads (making journey times longer)

Flooding of homes and businesses

Interruption to power supplies and other services

A Met Office spokesperson added: "Spells of heavy rain, combined with strong winds at times, will move across Wales over the weekend and into early Monday.

"The heaviest rain is expected over hills during Sunday with 20-50 mm falling widely and the potential for peaks of 80-100 mm, most likely over Eryri (Snowdonia).

"Milder conditions will also result in the thaw of lying snow."

Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by the heavy rain warning

Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office are:

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Denbighshire

Gwynedd

Merthyr Tydfil

Neath Port Talbot

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

How to prepare for the yellow weather warning and possible flooding

The Met Office has issued advice on how to prepare for the yellow weather warning on Sunday and Monday and the threat the heavy rain poses.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."

Both yellow weather warnings - for heavy rain and strong winds - will be in place across South Wales from 6am on Sunday, January 21 to 6am on Monday, January 22.