A 23-year-old from Newport and a 21-year-old from Pontypool, were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder on Saturday, January 6. Both later released on bail as enquires continue.

In light of this football fans are urged to be considerate as Newport County welcome Wrexham and their supporters to Rodney Parade on Saturday, January 20.

Officers will be teaming up with Newport County AFC to keep the public safe ahead of the Welsh derby fixture at Rodney Parade and there will be an increased police presence.

Superintendent John Davies said: “We know that many Newport and Wrexham fans will be eagerly anticipating this fixture and we’re looking forward to welcoming supporters to the city on Saturday.

“There will be an increased police presence in Newport on matchday to ensure the safety of everyone visiting the city, including those not in Newport for the football, so please take the time to talk to us if you have any concerns.

“We have seen completely unacceptable behaviour from some people following a football match held in Newport earlier this month, and we’re working closely with the clubs involved and Rodney Parade to identify those acting inappropriately.

“Anyone caught committing a criminal offence or acting in an anti-social way will be prosecuted.”

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the Cambrian Road area on Saturday, January 6 between 6.25pm and 6.35pm as they could have information which could assist their enquiries, including the two men pictured.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or send the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400006514.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.