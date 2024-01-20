Local community groups are being asked to apply for funding which could help residents through the cost-of-living crisis.

Companies such as NatWest, Dragon Taxis and Welsh Water, along with organisations including the Steve Morgan Foundation, Moondance Foundation and the Waterloo Foundation, as well as the Welsh Government, all supported the appeal.

Grant recipients include Newport Yemeni Community Association (NYCA), Castleland Community Association in Barry and Sharon Full Gospel Church in Pontypool, each given money to make a difference for local people in uncertain times.

Ninety-seven community groups across Wales have been awarded the grants so far, with more than £1 million of support given to Welsh communities that need it most.

The appeal allows money to go back into the community it serves, to help with rising costs, fuel and food poverty. This means residents don’t have to choose between heating and eating.

The Raven House Trust

The Raven House Trust, a non-profit charity with a charity shop, furniture bank and food bank, is one of the groups which succeeded in getting funding in July 2023.

The Argus spoke to Becca Jevons of The Raven House Trust (RHT), who said the application process was “really straightforward, compared to a lot of funders and had quite a quick turnaround for responses”.

Ms Jevons said the trust was awarded £5,000 per year for three years (£15,000 in total) where they have been able to give more food parcels to those struggling with feeding themselves after paying utility bills.

The Our Communities Together – a cost of living crisis appeal began in February 2023. Click here to read more.

Read more on the Our Communities together – a cost of living crisis appeal, which relaunched in October 2023

When asked how the cost-of-living funding has supported Raven House Trust, Ms Jevons said they have been able to “give more food parcels to those in need. The need for these is going up and up, because people just don't have money to feed themselves and their families”.

The grant has made “an incredible impact”, according to Ms Jevons, “especially now over the Christmas period”.

She said: “We created and delivered food parcels and the demand for them has skyrocketed.

“We could not keep up with the demand.”

Raven House Trust delivered 46 small food parcels and 10 large food parcels in October 2022.

In October 2023, they were able to make and deliver 70 small and 56 large food parcels. This meant they upped their parcels and delivery by 70 per cent in just one year, helped by the grant they received.

“As soon as we made them up, partners were picking them up, meaning we could provide more parcels to needy people in Newport and the surrounding areas”.

Newsquest has partnered with Community Foundation Wales to launch the Our Communities Together - A Cost of Living Crisis Appeal.

Applications for grants are now open, and applicants must apply by midday on Monday January 29, 2024.

The grants are for community organisations to support cost-of-living crisis projects, such as community food pantries, fuel poverty support, debt/financial budgeting advice - any service that supports people in need due to the high cost of living.

Grants are for up to £5,000 in a year. In some cases multi-year grants may be offered.

There are more difficult months to come and we want to be able to help as many people across Wales as we can so, if you are an individual or business who passionately believes in the value of local community, please support the appeal with a donation.