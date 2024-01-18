Ebbw Vale-born grandfather Mark Wilcox, 65, was found dying in his home with a stab wound after an alleged bust-up in the street with a young driver.

The father-of-four was described by his family as “such a kind and wonderful person, who always cared for the people he loved”.

He died from the stab wound after the alleged attack at the roadside in the North Wales seaside resort of Colwyn Bay at the end of November, 2023.

His heartbroken family decided to put off his funeral until the new year because they didn't want his nine grandchildren "forever associating Christmas with his death."

Police say two men and a woman have now been charged with his murder.

David Webster, 42, from Widnes, Thomas Whitely, 33, from Colwyn Bay, and Lauren Harris, 29, of no fixed abode, are due in court at a later date.

Mr Wilcox is survived by his mother, two sisters, four sons, nine grandchildren, and his extended family.

He was brought up in a succession of pubs by his mum Mair and stepdad Alan who were both publicans.

Mr Wilcox went on to forge a career in computer science at the Ministry of Defence but always loved the pub atmosphere in his hometown of Colwyn Bay.

He retired in October just weeks before he died.

The father of four sons died before he had the chance to hold his newly-born ninth grandchild.



His family said: “Mark was a really generous person. If he saw someone homeless on the street, he’d often buy them hot chocolate or a mug of tea.

“If they were hungry, he’d buy them food."