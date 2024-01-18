Chris Morgan, Caerphilly Council’s cabinet member for green spaces, said the move would “enhance and promote biodiversity”.

The council will also sow wildflower seeds across the county borough, the cabinet agreed on Wednesday, January 17.

The policy will come into force in the spring, despite some worries from last year about littering and overgrown areas in housing estates.

Shayne Cook, the cabinet member for housing, told colleagues he had heard “several concerns” from residents about the “time taken to cut overgrown grass”.

A council report notes this was a “particular issue” raised in 2023, and the “revised approach” for this year “includes more grass cutting on housing estates”.

Parks and countryside operations manager Jonathan Davies told the cabinet he didn’t envisage “any issue” with overgrown areas this year, and his department would “carry out a pre-cut in mid-March”.

The council had also “upgraded” its cutting machinery, he added.

Mr Davies acknowledged the public’s feedback on the 2023 grass-cutting policy had been “quite mixed” but said a lot of people had “enjoyed the wild areas”.

He also said there had been an “issue with litter” where grass was overgrown.

Cllr Morgan noted naturalist and TV presenter Iolo Williams had praised Caerphilly’s wild areas.

Council leader Sean Morgan told colleagues “everyone seems to have slightly different views” on how often grass-cutting should take place.

He said the council had to “address” a “biodiversity challenge” and had made a “significant amount of changes” following last year’s issues.

All the areas in Caerphilly County Borough which will be left to grow in 2024

Rhymney

Rhymney Bypass/Rhymney roundabout to Butetown/Butetown to Heads of the Valley roundabouts;

Verge in front of Travellers site, Rhymney;

Maerdy Park, Rhymney;

Areas in Rhymney War Memorial Park.

New Tredegar/Phillipstown

New Tredegar Bypass;

White Rose Way Business Units;

‘Daisy Field’ and the area to the entrance of Phillipstown.

Aberbargoed/Britannia

Area to the front of Wild Water Group Ltd, Pengam Road, Aberbargoed.

Fleur de lis/Pengam

Banking and surrounds at Trelyn Park, Fleur de lis;

Area below St Davids Football field, Pengam;

Area between High Street, Pengam and St David Industrial Estate.

Trinant

Banking on entrance to Trinant via Kendon Hill.

Blackwood/Cefn Fforest

Bedwellty Road/Heol y Cefn, Cefn Fforest;

Highfields Way banking;

Blackwood Showfield (specific areas);

Cwmgelli verges.

Pontllanfraith

Lower Islwyn Park banking;

Blackwood Road (from traffic lights opposite the police station to the former Tredegar Junction pub).

Penllwyn/The Bryn

Bryn Playing Fields (specific areas).

Oakdale

Waterloo;

Oakdale Bypass verges.

Nelson

Nelson Wern Park;

Large grass area at Ynys Las, Nelson.

Bargoed/Gilfach

Triangle in front of Ty Bargoed Offices;

Angel Way (Bargoed Bypass);

Large area between William Street and St Marys Street, Gilfach;

Large grass area, The Avenue, Gilfach;

Large grass area, Fairways.

Hengoed/Cefn Hengoed

Bank area from Raglan Road to Main Road, Hengoed;

New Road roundabout to the viaduct.

Llanbradach

Llanbradach Park;

Banks in Llanbradach Park and flat area behind library;

Llanbradach bypass and layby.

Maesycwmmer

Maesycwmmer verges Main Road/The Boot;

Areas at Maesycwmmer Playing Fields.

Gelligaer

Areas at junction by The Cross Inn on Gelligaer Road.

Penpedairheol/Cascade

Large area with pylon to the rear of Burnet Drive, Penpedairheol;

Area from Clos Mynach to Bryn Awelon/Bryn Siriol.

Abercarn/Cwmcarn

Banks at Abercarn Welfare;

Persondy Bankings;

High Meadow old swimming baths plot.

Hafodyrynys/Crumlin

Hafodyrynys wide verges;

Herbert Avenue Banks.

Treowen

Rear of Ael Y Bryn.

Newbridge

Newbridge (McDonalds) roundabout;

Torlais Street;

Verges at former Aiwa Site, Newbridge.

Wattsville/Cwmfelinfach/Ynysddu

Surrounds of Wattsville lower football pitch;

Rear of Alexander Road, Ynysddu.

Risca/Pontymister

Snowdon Close.

Caerphilly

Verges from Trecenydd to Penrhos;

Penrhos roundabout;

Watford Road turning circle;

Caerphilly Mountain verges;

Verges from Cedar Tree roundabout to Bedwas roundabout;

Crescent Road Floral Area;

Morgan Jones Park – tump and woodland.

Aber Valley

Senghenydd Recreational Ground.

Penyrheol

Hendredenny – large field by Angel pub.

Castle View Estate

Roundabout by Cwrt Rawlin pub.

Bedwas and Trethomas

Upper Glyn Gwyn – large area Upper Glyn Gwyn Street (leaving a “kickabout area”).

Rudry/Machen/Draethen